Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 3,690 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,461 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.7% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1,052.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 103.6% in the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 71,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,620,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $341,526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 69.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,426 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,169,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $412,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $141.02 on Monday. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.52. The company has a market capitalization of $254.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

