Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,323,000 after purchasing an additional 45,282 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,192,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Alphabet by 4.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,073,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,353,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the period. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,479.11 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,500.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1,020.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,416.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,286.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price for the company. Aegis boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

