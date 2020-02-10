Dynamic (DYN) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.22 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Dynamic has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 142.1% higher against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.0820 or 0.00000834 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,830.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $219.96 or 0.02235925 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.64 or 0.04499610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00748879 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.89 or 0.00862915 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00120114 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010132 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00026078 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00697288 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,887,033 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

