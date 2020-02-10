Dynamite One Day Volume Reaches $239,638.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. One Dynamite token can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00005766 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $189,930.00 and approximately $239,638.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00048025 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00370726 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012493 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001596 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 856,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,288 tokens. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.