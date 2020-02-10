Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DYNT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Shares of DYNT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.87. 23,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,835. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $7.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.21 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynatronics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Dynatronics worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.