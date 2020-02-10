DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF)

Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of OSAGF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.75. 221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051. Osram Licht has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.90.

About Osram Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

