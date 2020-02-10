e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

ELF has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.27.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $18.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $946.49 million, a PE ratio of -1,894.11, a P/E/G ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $19.96.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $56,086,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $250,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,669,599 shares of company stock worth $57,851,559 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

