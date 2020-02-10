e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $18.96 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $946.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1,894.11, a P/E/G ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56.

In other news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 8,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $142,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 61,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $1,088,881.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,669,599 shares of company stock worth $57,851,559 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

