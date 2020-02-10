e.l.f. Beauty Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ELF. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

Shares of ELF opened at $18.96 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $19.96. The company has a market cap of $946.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1,894.11, a P/E/G ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth $98,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 61,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $1,088,881.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 8,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $142,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,669,599 shares of company stock valued at $57,851,559 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

