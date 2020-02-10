e.l.f. Beauty Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a report released on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $18.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,894.11, a PEG ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 2.29. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.56.

In related news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 8,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $142,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 61,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $1,088,881.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,669,599 shares of company stock valued at $57,851,559. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.