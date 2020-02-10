Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,240 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Eagle Materials worth $8,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.14.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $86.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.41. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.58 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.82 million. Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $1,862,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,861.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

