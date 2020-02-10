Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price objective on Eastgroup Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastgroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $138.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.75. Eastgroup Properties has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $139.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.13 and a 200-day moving average of $129.19.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $86.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

