Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,475,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,653 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Eaton worth $139,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,415,000 after buying an additional 341,830 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Eaton by 717.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 327,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,198,000 after buying an additional 287,100 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Eaton by 10.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,036,000 after buying an additional 181,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Eaton by 128.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 245,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,421,000 after buying an additional 137,979 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Eaton by 4,241.2% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 140,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after buying an additional 137,585 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.06. The company had a trading volume of 90,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.53. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $74.29 and a fifty-two week high of $103.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ETN. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Eaton from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

