eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Kristin A. Yetto Sells 29,863 Shares

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,104,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of EBAY opened at $36.20 on Monday. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.49. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in eBay by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,316,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $408,649,000 after buying an additional 1,098,171 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in eBay by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,648,493 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $312,297,000 after buying an additional 442,420 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in eBay by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 6,610,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $257,658,000 after buying an additional 945,800 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of eBay by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,850,014 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $211,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of eBay by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,979,812 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $155,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,216 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

