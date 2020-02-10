EBCoin (EBC) Market Cap Hits $688,988.00

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded up 79.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. EBCoin has a market cap of $688,988.00 and $110.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EBCoin has traded up 35.8% against the dollar. One EBCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitMart and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.19 or 0.03484761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00252056 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00034188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00136978 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

