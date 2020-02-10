eBoost (EBST) One Day Volume Tops $19.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 10th. eBoost has a total market cap of $287,083.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and Bittrex. In the last week, eBoost has traded 37.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.89 or 0.00755796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010044 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007469 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000292 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

