ECC (ECC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. ECC has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and $59.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ECC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including C-Patex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last week, ECC has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00047841 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00066632 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000728 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00080245 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,937.77 or 1.00289955 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000637 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000397 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001225 BTC.

ECC Profile

ECC (CRYPTO:ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ECC’s official website is ecc.network. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-Patex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

