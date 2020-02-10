Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.89.

ECHO stock opened at $21.68 on Monday. Echo Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $590.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $531.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.39 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter worth $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,044,132.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.