EDC Blockchain (EDC) 1-Day Volume Hits $338,126.00

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $11.75 million and approximately $338,126.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, DDEX, LocalTrade and P2PB2B. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00048529 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00069439 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000743 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00080644 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,809.77 or 0.99598775 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000645 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000402 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001234 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com.

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade, DDEX, DigiFinex, Bit-Z and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

