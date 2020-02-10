Edgeless Reaches Market Cap of $2.24 Million (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 63.9% against the US dollar. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $1,016.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, ABCC and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $350.84 or 0.03581402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00253805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00034318 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00136407 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002794 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, ABCC, Liqui, Tidex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

