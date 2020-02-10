Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Consumer Edge raised Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

NYSE EPC traded up $8.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,337,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,064. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 29,862.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,136,000 after acquiring an additional 26,498 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.