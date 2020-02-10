Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.95-3.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.95-3.15 EPS.

Shares of EPC stock traded up $8.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.87. 4,337,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,064. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPC shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Consumer Edge upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

