Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Consumer Edge

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Consumer Edge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

EPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

NYSE EPC opened at $30.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.82. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $46.55.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 941,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after acquiring an additional 38,190 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 108,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 59,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 38,004 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

