Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.95-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of decline of 4-5% to $2.03-2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.95-3.15 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $30.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.82.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

