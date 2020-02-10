EDRCoin (EDRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $57,416.00

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One EDRCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. EDRCoin has a total market cap of $57,416.00 and $190.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Coin Profile

EDRCoin (CRYPTO:EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

