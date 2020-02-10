Edward T. Archer Sells 2,243 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,243 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $143,731.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,800.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fabrinet stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.72. 202,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,640. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.80.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $76,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fabrinet from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

