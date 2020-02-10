Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $1,265,204.85 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.65, for a total value of $1,265,204.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,223.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $232.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $165.69 and a one year high of $247.64.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 80.6% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.8% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. Cfra upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.