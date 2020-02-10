Egretia (EGT) Trading 44.9% Higher Over Last Week

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. In the last seven days, Egretia has traded up 44.9% against the US dollar. One Egretia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, IDEX and CoinEx. Egretia has a market cap of $10.75 million and approximately $13.68 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Egretia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.70 or 0.03550103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00256752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00034213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00135922 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Egretia Token Profile

Egretia’s launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,308,472 tokens. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io.

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, CoinEx, Hotbit, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.