ELA Coin (ELAC) Trading 17.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One ELA Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and BitForex. ELA Coin has a market cap of $3.25 million and $707,652.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ELA Coin has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELA Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.91 or 0.03577739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00250288 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00135537 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002863 BTC.

ELA Coin Token Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io. The official message board for ELA Coin is medium.com/@elamachain. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain.

Buying and Selling ELA Coin

ELA Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELA Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELA Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.