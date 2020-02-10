Electra Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $591.00 (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last week, Electra has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. Electra has a total market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $591.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, Novaexchange, Cryptohub and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Electra

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,520,720,276 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,563,723 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org.

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge, CoinBene and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

