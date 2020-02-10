Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $391,591.00

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Electrify.Asia token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, HitBTC, Gate.io and IDEX. During the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. Electrify.Asia has a total market capitalization of $391,591.00 and $1,743.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.88 or 0.03574386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00248621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00034847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00134378 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002920 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 tokens. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia. The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia.

Electrify.Asia Token Trading

Electrify.Asia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC, TDAX, IDAX, Kyber Network and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

