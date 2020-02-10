Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CMO Chris Bruzzo Sells 16,000 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $1,761,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,174.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chris Bruzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $2,099,174.38.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Chris Bruzzo sold 200 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $22,000.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $268,500.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Chris Bruzzo sold 2,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $220,500.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Chris Bruzzo sold 1,800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $180,594.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $109.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.28. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,509,128 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $162,245,000 after buying an additional 827,804 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 418.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 512,719 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $55,122,000 after buying an additional 413,732 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,838,595 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $179,852,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4,947.1% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 277,984 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after buying an additional 283,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 902.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 308,854 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,212,000 after buying an additional 278,029 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.68.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

