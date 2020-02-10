Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,830,850 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 7,745 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises approximately 2.5% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.63% of Electronic Arts worth $196,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102,525 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $39,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.68.

In other Electronic Arts news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $1,761,440.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,174.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,073 shares of company stock worth $10,600,324. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,159. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.24 and a 12-month high of $114.13. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

