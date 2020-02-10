Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,166,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,035 shares during the quarter. Element Solutions comprises about 1.0% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 2.85% of Element Solutions worth $83,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the third quarter worth about $32,508,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,008,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,017,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,008,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,662,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,408,000 after purchasing an additional 399,183 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Shares of ESI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.08. 1,958,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.25 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ESI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.