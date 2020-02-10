Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,930,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,037 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $253,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.51. 4,840,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,618,095. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $140.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 188.01%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,609,483 shares of company stock worth $206,714,535. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.