Elite Hits Market Capitalization of $648,877.00 (1337)

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Elite has a total market capitalization of $648,877.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elite has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Cryptohub.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010123 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004517 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001169 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006388 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00040223 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Elite Coin Profile

Elite (CRYPTO:1337) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,372,822,729 coins and its circulating supply is 26,570,469,614 coins. Elite’s official Twitter account is @elitecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elite is www.elitecurrency.info.

Elite Coin Trading

Elite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

