Elitium Market Cap Reaches $7.17 Million (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One Elitium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00007548 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and BitMart. Elitium has a total market cap of $7.17 million and $199,633.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.19 or 0.03484761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00252056 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00034188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00136978 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elitium Token Profile

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,656,148 tokens. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io.

Elitium Token Trading

Elitium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

