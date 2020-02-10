Ellaism (ELLA) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. Ellaism has a market cap of $30,303.00 and $4.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.93 or 0.02247798 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00120349 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ellaism

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

