Elysian Price Hits $0.0014 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Elysian token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, Liquid and BitForex. Elysian has a total market cap of $138,621.00 and $4.90 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elysian has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $349.44 or 0.03571525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00252815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00034529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00136350 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian’s genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely.

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, IDEX, BitForex, Mercatox, CoinExchange and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

