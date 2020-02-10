Emeka Chukwu Sells 4,000 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,340.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Emeka Chukwu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $196,080.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $219,600.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $212,360.00.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $49.97 on Monday. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $39.54 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.39 and its 200-day moving average is $49.44.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the third quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Semtech by 8.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

