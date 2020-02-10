Emercoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,615.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0939 or 0.00000955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Crex24, Livecoin and Tux Exchange. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and $14,615.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000318 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,129,936 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC.

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, xBTCe, Upbit, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Tux Exchange, Crex24, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

