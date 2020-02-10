Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Chairman Fuad El-Hibri Sells 48,316 Shares

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 48,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $2,930,848.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,430,702 shares in the company, valued at $86,786,383.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of EBS opened at $61.34 on Monday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $67.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 876.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Emergent Biosolutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 551.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 170,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,891,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,936,000 after purchasing an additional 155,055 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 13.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the third quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the third quarter worth about $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.