Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 2.8% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 170,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after buying an additional 63,855 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 579,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,536,000 after acquiring an additional 17,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 160,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. 70.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,231. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $176,414.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

