Eminer Market Cap Tops $3.61 Million (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. During the last seven days, Eminer has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar. Eminer has a market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eminer token can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges including Biki and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eminer alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.88 or 0.03574386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00248621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00034847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00134378 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002920 BTC.

About Eminer

Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 587,739,556 tokens. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans. The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro. The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525.

Eminer Token Trading

Eminer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Biki and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.