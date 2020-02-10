Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on Enable Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In related news, Director Sean Trauschke acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENBL stock opened at $9.32 on Monday. Enable Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.92%.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

