Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENB. UBS Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

NYSE ENB opened at $42.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $42.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.78%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.