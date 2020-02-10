Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,049 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 15.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $951,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 2,212.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 13,034 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Enbridge by 7.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 271,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Shares of ENB opened at $42.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.85. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $85.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6119 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.78%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

