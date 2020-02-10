Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 50,471 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 286,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 55,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. UBS Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

ENB traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $42.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,596,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,614. The stock has a market cap of $85.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.61. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average is $36.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.78%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

