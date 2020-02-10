Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a report issued on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from to in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

Encompass Health has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

