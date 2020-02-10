Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EHC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from to in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

